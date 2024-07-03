﻿
Biz / Tech

China leading surge in generative AI patents

AFP
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0
The number of international patent filings for innovations using cutting-edge generative AI has surged eightfold in six years, the majority from China-based innovators.
AFP
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0
China leading surge in generative AI patents
Imaginechina

China's first immersive AI experience project, "AI Dream," opened to the public at Shanghai Tower on April 12.

The number of international patent filings for innovations using cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence has surged eightfold in six years, the UN said Wednesday, the majority from China-based innovators.

A total of 54,000 patents were filed for generative AI innovations in the decade leading to 2023, the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organization said in a fresh report.

A full 25 percent of those were filed in the last year alone, WIPO said.

So-called GenAI, in which trained computer programs create everything from text and videos to music and computer code in seconds on simple prompts, "has emerged as a game-changing technology," said WIPO chief Daren Tang.

GenAI patents still only represent six percent of all AI patents globally, but the number of filings is rising fast.

WIPO highlighted that GenAI patents had increased eightfold since 2017 when the deep neural network architecture behind large language models that have become synonymous with AI was first introduced.

China leading surge in generative AI patents
Imaginechina

Children watch a robot performance at the Glass Museum in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, on May 25.

Booming

"This is a booming area," WIPO's patent analytics manager Christopher Harrison told reporters in Geneva.

The technology is powering a range of industrial and consumer products, including chatbots like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

It can also do things like help design new molecules for drug development and enable new product design and optimisation.

WIPO's report determined that most GenAI patents by far were being filed out of China.

Between 2014 and 2023, more than 38,000 GenAI innovations have come from that country, the report showed.

That was six times more than the United States, in second place on 6,276. South Korea came in third, on 4,155, followed by Japan on 3,409.

India, where 1,350 GenAI patents were filed, meanwhile saw the highest average annual growth rate, at 56 percent, WIPO said.

Most of the top GenAI applicants are Chinese, with Tencent on top, followed by Ping An Insurance, Baidu, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

IBM only shows up in fifth place, followed by Alibaba of China, Samsung Electronics of South Korea, and Google's parent company Alphabet, with Chinese company ByteDance and Microsoft taking the final spots on the top 10 list, the WIPO report showed.

Image and video data dominated the GenAI patent filings, with nearly 18,000 inventions over the decade under review, followed by text, and speech/music with nearly 13,500 inventions each.

WIPO's report also found that GenAI patents using molecule, gene, and protein-based data were growing rapidly, with nearly 1,500 inventions since 2014, and an average 78-percent annual growth over the past five years.

China leading surge in generative AI patents
Imaginechina

A Yulong AI processor chip was showcased at the booth of Zhuhai Aerospace Microchips Science and Technology at the 10th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair on June 12.

Groundbreaking

Tang told reporters that WIPO's report aimed to help give "an insight as to what is happening upstream, then we can make a bit more educated guesses as to what's going to happen downstream in the years to come."

He acknowledged the fears surrounding the technology, including the potential for massive job losses, disrupting industries, and flouting intellectual property protections.

If the GenAI "undermines human creativity and ... prevents a human creator from earning a living, I think that's going to be something that we really need to watch out for," he said.

In particular, he stressed the importance of IP protections for protecting creative expression, insisting they could not be flouted by those training AI models.

He voiced hope that "there will be some form of settlement or arrangement between the companies that are training the models and the companies or the creators who are creating the content."

Such groundbreaking technology, he insisted, must keep human beings "at the center of the innovation ecosystem... enhancing and enabling human-based innovation, not destroying it."

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Samsung
Alphabet
Samsung Electronics
IBM
Microsoft
Ping An Insurance
ByteDance
TikTok
Baidu
Tencent
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     