Smart technology making people's daily lives easier

The latest advancements in large language models would allow much easier access for ordinary people to fully leverage the potential of artificial intelligence, with leading players showcasing their latest developments at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference and its fair in Shanghai.

Smart assistants for leisure activities, daily life and professional work are highlighted at the show.

Users are able to order coffee through Alipay's built-in smart assistant, simply by saying: "I want to order a cup of Starbucks medium iced latte," and the relevant mini program will place the order following confirmation and payment.

The beverage will be ready to be picked up at the designated store.

A trial service became available for selected users in April, and now covers around a dozen mini programs of tea and coffee brands such as Starbucks, Luckin, Heytea, Chagee and Mixue.

AI systems trained with multiple modes of data, or so-called Multimodal LLMs would unleash more potential under different scenarios such as smart assistant, autonomous driving and graphic recognition, industry experts said.

During the conference, Ant Group also joined with nearly two dozen health-care organizations to initiate a program to work on technology breakthroughs and expand AI-backed intelligent medical solutions.

Smart conversational robots are already available at the Shanghai First People's Hospital to help patients find the suitable hospital departments and give real-time guidance when patients book an appointment through its smart voice assistant.