Musk's Neuralink working on new brain implant device

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-chip company, is working on a new device that it believes will require half the number of electrodes to be implanted in the brain to make it more efficient and powerful, the company's executives said.

The company is also taking risk mitigation measures such as skull sculpting and reduce the carbon dioxide concentration in the blood to normal level in patients, the executives said in a live stream on social media platform X.

Neuralink is taking these risk mitigation measures after the first participant in the device's trial faced issues with the tiny wires that were part of the implant.

