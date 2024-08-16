Open-source facility opens at Pudong Software Park

Shanghai will boost open-source software and ecosystem development with a new center in the Zhangjiang industrial park in the Pudong New Area, as well as open-source applications in the artificial intelligence, database, and cloud sectors, industrial officials said at the GOGC ( Global Open-source Geek Carnival) on Friday in Shanghai.

Open-source means that the copyright holder provides users with the right to use, study, edit, and distribute the software and its source code to anyone and for any purpose, thereby enhancing the digital economy in a collaborative manner.

Zhangjiang Node, an open-source facility, has opened in Shanghai's Pudong Software Park. It collaborates with over 20 open source communities and organizations to create an open source ecological network that addresses industry clustering, talent development, and technological innovation, as well as providing communication platforms and service resources to the open source community.



On Friday, a global open-source technology conference promoted open-source software applications in the domains of artificial intelligence, database management, and cloud computing.



Open-source is the digital economy's public infrastructure, and it plays a pioneering and facilitating role in its development. Zhangjiang is developing a comprehensive open-source ecosystem. Zhangjiang Group's Chairman, Yuan Tao, addressed the GOGC conference.

The event will also include a hackathon and talent matching, with 72 companies offering job opportunities and over 100 young talent participating.

