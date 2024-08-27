Apple iPhone 16 event set for September 9

Apple will unveil its iPhone 16 lineup on September 9, the company said on Monday.

Apple is using the tagline "It's Glowtime" for the event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park at 10:00 am Pacific Time.

The phones are expected to support Apple's suite of AI features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, which were announced earlier this year.

It's possible that the event could also include the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 10, which is said to have a bigger screen and new chip, according to a report by TechCrunch.