Apple AI expected to star as new iPhones are unveiled

Apple is expected to release its latest line of iPhones on Monday that will feature generative AI capabilities as the tech behemoth looks to bolster sales of its iconic device.

The company founded by Steve Jobs has disclosed little about what it plans to show off during a launch event, titled "Glowtime," at its headquarters in the Silicon Valley city of Cupertino.

It is the time of year, though, when Apple typically updates its iPhone lineup.

Apple has a lot riding on what would be the iPhone 16 and will hope that customers will be enticed to buy the latest models, attracted by new AI powers.

With US$39 billion in sales last quarter, the iPhone counts for roughly 60 percent of Apple's revenue, and remains the main entryway to the company's services, such as the App Store or Apple TV, which are becoming a growing part of its business.

Apple is only just coming out of a long sales slump as users increasingly stick with older models longer.

"The iPhone 16 will be one of the most significant iPhone introductions, not because of what's on the outside but because of what's inside — namely, Apple Intelligence," said Forrester principal analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee.

"Apple Intelligence" is a new suite of software features for all devices that was announced in June at the company's annual developers conference, where it also announced a partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

In the short-term, these include AI-infused image editing, translation, and small, creative touches in messaging, but not more ambitious breakthroughs promised by other AI players, such as OpenAI or Google.