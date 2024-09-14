﻿
China proposes new regulation on labeling AI-generated content

CAC has released a draft regulation that aims to standardize the labeling of AI-generated synthetic content to protect national security and public interests.
The Cyberspace Administration of China has released a draft regulation that aims to standardize the labeling of AI-generated synthetic content to protect national security and public interests.

Titled "Measures for identifying AI-generated synthetic content," the draft regulation is open for public feedback until October 14, 2024.

AI-generated synthetic content, as defined by the proposed rules, is any text, image, audio or video created using artificial intelligence technologies.

Under the draft regulation, internet information service providers must adhere to mandatory national standards when labeling such content. Providers offering functions like downloading, copying or exporting AI-generated materials must ensure that explicit labels are embedded in the files.

Platforms that distribute content are also required to regulate the spread of AI-generated materials by offering identification functions and reminding users to disclose whether their posts contain AI-generated content.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
