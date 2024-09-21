Biz / Tech

Digital publishing expo kicks off in Hainan

The 14th China International Digital Publishing Expo kicked off Saturday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, attracting around 500 participating companies both online and offline.

The expo features exhibitions, forums and other on-site activities, with a focus on innovation in digital content creation, technologies, business channels and modes.

Attendees from both home and abroad will hold discussions on international cooperation in digital publishing to bolster the high-quality development of the industry.

The event will run through Monday.

