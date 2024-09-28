Biz / Tech

Alibaba's Taobao introduces Tencent's WeChat Pay, set to add JD Logistics

Xinhua
Starting Friday, consumers shopping on Alibaba's Taobao platform can now use Tencent's WeChat Pay for transactions, according to an official statement from Taobao.
The new payment option allows users to complete purchases with WeChat Pay, and subsequent updates will enable users to access transaction records and bills directly within the WeChat app, WeChat Pay said.

Additionally, Taobao and Tmall are set to officially integrate JD Logistics, with the service expected to be available by mid-October. Once live, sellers on Taobao and Tmall will have the option of selecting JD Logistics for shipments.

JD.com will also introduce services from Cainiao's delivery network, including Cainiao Express and Cainiao Post, which offers parcel pickup points.

JD.com is also preparing to add Alipay as a payment option, expected to launch ahead of the November 11 shopping festival. Both companies have confirmed that their logistics and payment cooperation agreements are now in place.

The collaboration indicates that Chinese tech companies are moving toward more efficient resource integration and enhanced user experiences, said Liang Qiang, dean of Shantou University's School of Business.

The partnership is also aligned with China's macro policies to advance digital infrastructure and facilitate the dual circulation of domestic and international markets while enhancing the competitiveness of Chinese e-commerce platforms in the global supply chain, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
