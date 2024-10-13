OpenHarmony a thriving open-source ecosystem

OpenHarmony, backed by institutions such as Huawei and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, has rapidly grown into one of the world's most active and dynamic open-source communities.

With more than 110 million lines of code and 8,000 contributors, the project has achieved remarkable progress since its inception in 2020, Shanghai Daily learnt over the weekend.



OpenHarmony have been instrumental in the development of HarmonyOS, which powers a growing number of Huawei devices and turns an alternative to Android and iOS. Initially focused on wearables, OpenHarmony now supports a wide range of devices, including smartphones and even vehicles.

It contributes various devices across several industrial sectors, covering finance, energy, education, transportation, medical and aerospace, said Gong Ti, the OpenHarmony working committee chairman, who is also Huawei Terminal Business Group's software division president.

Gong emphasized that OpenHarmony is more than just an alternative operating system to iOS and Android. It is a comprehensive platform designed for all connected devices worldwide.