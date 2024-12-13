﻿
Biz / Tech

China, U.S. extend agreement on science, technology cooperation for further 5 years

Xinhua
  23:18 UTC+8, 2024-12-13       0
China and the United States on Friday signed a protocol to amend and extend the Agreement Between the United States and China on Cooperation in Science and Technology.
Xinhua
  23:18 UTC+8, 2024-12-13       0

China and the United States on Friday signed a protocol to amend and extend the Agreement Between the United States and China on Cooperation in Science and Technology.

They have agreed to extend the Agreement for additional five years, effective from August 27, 2024, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

On January 31, 1979, then Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and the 39th US president Jimmy Carter signed the agreement during Deng's visit to the United States. It was one of the first intergovernmental agreements signed between the two countries following their establishment of diplomatic relations.

Since then, it has renewed approximately every five years, paving the way for sci-tech exchanges between the two countries. The agreement was extended for 6 months in August last year, and again in February this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     