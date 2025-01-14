Biz / Tech

Xiaohongshu-related share prices surge amid rising app downloads

Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0
Prices of shares related to Xiaohongshu surged in the morning session on Tuesday after the Chinese Instagram-style app rose to the top of the Apple app store chart.
Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0

Prices of shares related to Xiaohongshu surged in the morning session on Tuesday after the Chinese Instagram-style app rose to the top of the Apple app store chart in the United States.

In the Chinese market, share prices of Foshan Yowant Technology Co Ltd, Inly Media Co Ltd, and Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co Ltd all surged by the daily 10-percent limit. Shanghai Yaoji Technology Co Ltd saw an increase of 8.4 percent during the morning session.

This follows Xiaohongshu, or RedNote in English, becoming the No. 1 free app on the Apple App Store top charts in the United States as of Tuesday.

Based in Shanghai, Xiaohongshu was founded in 2013 and has grown into one of China's most popular lifestyle social media platforms.

In the morning session Tuesday, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.75 percent to 3,216 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.42 percent to 10,033.42 points at midday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Apple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     