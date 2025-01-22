﻿
Biz / Tech

Meta lures TikTok creators with bonuses

Xinhua
  21:36 UTC+8, 2025-01-22       0
Meta on Tuesday announced bonuses to lure TikTok creators to its platforms.
Xinhua
  21:36 UTC+8, 2025-01-22       0

Meta on Tuesday announced bonuses to lure TikTok creators to its platforms.

Eligible TikTok creators will be able to earn up to US$5,000 in bonuses over three months for posting Reels on Facebook and Instagram, the company said.

These creators will also get access to the Facebook Content Monetization program, which allows creators to earn money for their videos, photos, and text posts on Facebook. Additionally, Meta will offer some TikTok creators content deals to help grow their audiences on Instagram and Facebook.

Meta also said it's rolling out changes to Reels to make the short-form video format more appealing to TikTok creators.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to delay the TikTok ban deadline by 75 days and told the Department of Justice not to enforce the ban's penalties, but the app has not returned to Apple and Google's app stores.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Apple
Facebook
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     