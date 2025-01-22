Meta lures TikTok creators with bonuses

Meta on Tuesday announced bonuses to lure TikTok creators to its platforms.

Eligible TikTok creators will be able to earn up to US$5,000 in bonuses over three months for posting Reels on Facebook and Instagram, the company said.

These creators will also get access to the Facebook Content Monetization program, which allows creators to earn money for their videos, photos, and text posts on Facebook. Additionally, Meta will offer some TikTok creators content deals to help grow their audiences on Instagram and Facebook.

Meta also said it's rolling out changes to Reels to make the short-form video format more appealing to TikTok creators.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to delay the TikTok ban deadline by 75 days and told the Department of Justice not to enforce the ban's penalties, but the app has not returned to Apple and Google's app stores.