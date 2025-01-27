DeepSeek's 'Sputnik moment' sparks rout in AI-linked stocks

Investors hammered technology stocks on Monday, sending the likes of Nvidia and Oracle plummeting, as the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model cast doubts on dominance of US companies in this sector.

Startup DeepSeek last week launched a free assistant it says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent players' models, possibly marking a turning point in the level of investment needed for AI.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 3.1percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.8percent.

Dominant AI chipmaker Nvidia slumped 11 percent in early trading, leading losses among heavyweight tech stocks that had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record levels. Microsoft shares tumbled 3.8 percent, Meta Platforms 3.1 percent and Alphabet 3.3 percent.

DeepSeek, which by Monday had overtaken US rival ChatGPT in terms of Apple Store downloads, offers the prospect of a viable, cheaper AI alternative, raising questions on the heavy spending by US companies such as Apple and Microsoft, amid growing investor push for returns.

From Tokyo to Amsterdam, shares in AI players tumbled.

"We still don't know the details and nothing has been 100 percent confirmed in regards to the claims, but if there truly has been a breakthrough in the cost to train models from US$ 100 million+ to this alleged US$ 6 million number this is actually very positive for productivity and AI end users as cost is obviously much lower meaning lower cost of access," Jon Withaar, a senior portfolio manager at Pictet Asset Management, said.

The hype around AI has powered a huge inflow of capital into the equity markets in the last 18 months, as investors bought into the technology, inflating company valuations and lifting stock markets to new highs.

Little is known about the small Hangzhou startup behind DeepSeek. Its researchers wrote in a paper last month the DeepSeek-V3 model, launched on January 10, used Nvidia's H800 chips for training, spending less than US$6 million - the figure referenced by Pictet's Withaar.

H800 chips are not top of the line. Initially developed as a reduced-capability product to get around curbs on sales to China, they were subsequently banned by US sanctions.