Chinese research team develops groundbreaking prosthetic hand

A research team from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has unveiled a groundbreaking biomimetic prosthetic hand with high dexterity, which is capable of combing hair, operating smartphones, and even performing intricate sign language gestures. The lightweight prosthetic device, which replicates the functionality of a human hand, highlights a significant advancement in prosthetics and humanoid robots, offering hope to millions of amputees worldwide. The study was published in Nature Communications, the USTC said on its official website.

A leap forward in prosthetics The human hand, with its 23 degrees of freedom (DOFs) — the number of independent movements it can perform — is a marvel of natural engineering, contributing to 54 percent of the body's overall functional movements despite weighing only about one-150th of the body's weight.

Traditional prosthetic hands, often powered by motors, struggle to balance weight and functionality. Most weigh more than 0.4 kilograms, causing discomfort while offering fewer than 10 DOFs. This limitation confines their ability to perform complex tasks, leading nearly half of users to abandon their prosthetic hands. The USTC team addressed these challenges by using shape-memory alloys (SMAs) — materials that "remember" their original shape and return to it when heated — as artificial muscles. Combined with a tendon-like transmission system, this innovative approach amplifies the driving force while reducing resistance. The team also embedded 23 sensor units in the fingers and wrist for precise motion control and integrated 38 SMA actuators with a cooling module. The result is a prosthetic hand weighing just 0.37 kilograms, lighter than the average human hand, yet capable of 19 active DOFs.