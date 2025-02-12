Around 60 parties sign statement on AI at Paris summit

﻿
Around 60 countries signed a Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet, at the end of the AI Action Summit in Paris.
Around 60 countries, including China, on Tuesday signed a Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet, at the end of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris.

In the statement, the signatories agreed that the Summit has laid out an open, multi-stakeholder and inclusive approach that will enable AI to be human rights-based, human-centric, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy.

They also laid down priorities and launched concrete actions to promote public interest and bridge digital divides through accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the statement, priorities are promoting AI accessibility; ensuring that AI is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy; innovation in AI; encouraging AI deployment in labor markets, and making AI sustainable for people and the planet.

Although the US Vice President JD Vance gave a keynote speech at the Summit, the US refused to sign the Statement.

Unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that a global regulation on AI governance is required, Vance said that excessive regulation of the AI sector could "kill a transformative sector just as it's taking off."

The AI Action Summit in Paris was held on February 10 and 11, focusing on five major themes: Public Interest AI, Future of Work, Innovation and Culture, Trust in AI and Global AI Governance.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
