Biz / Tech

Chinese superconducting quantum computer receives over 20 million global visits

  19:43 UTC+8, 2025-02-16       0
China's independently developed third-generation superconducting quantum computer, Origin Wukong, has received more than 20 million remote visits globally.
China's independently developed third-generation superconducting quantum computer, Origin Wukong, has received more than 20 million remote visits globally, passing an important milestone in the country's quantum computing development, China Science and Technology Daily has reported.

According to the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center, users from 139 countries or regions have accessed Origin Wukong remotely, with the United States, Russia, Japan and Canada showing the highest levels of user activity. Among these countries, the United States is leading in foreign user visits.

Origin Wukong has completed more than 339,000 quantum computing tasks since it went into operation on January 6, 2024, covering a wide range of industries, such as finance and biomedicine.

The quantum computer is powered by Wukong, a 72-qubit indigenous superconducting quantum chip. It is one of the country's most advanced programmable and deliverable superconducting quantum computers.

Wukong's name was inspired by the mythological Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King, who had the ability to transform into 72 different forms, symbolizing the computer's powerful and versatile capabilities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
