Shenzhen launches 70 DeepSeek-powered AI employees

  21:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
Shenzhen's Futian District has introduced 70 AI-powered digital employees, driven by China's rapidly advancing DeepSeek model, to enhance government efficiency.
Reuters

The DeepSeek app is seen in this illustration taken on January 29.

The day has finally arrived when we work alongside AI. Shenzhen's Futian District has introduced 70 AI-powered digital employees, driven by China's rapidly advancing DeepSeek model, to enhance government efficiency.

Local officials say these AI agents are significantly improving tasks such as document processing, law enforcement, and public services.

Unlike traditional AI tools, the digital workers are customized to handle 240 specific government functions.

The cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, and Jiangsu have also implemented DeepSeek, integrating it into various government, financial, and other key systems.

In addition to its government applications, the DeepSeek model is making waves in the tech industry.

On February 16, the popular Chinese social media app WeChat announced the launch of a gray-box test integrating DeepSeek-R1 into its search function, promising more precise and comprehensive results.

Meanwhile, China's tech giant Baidu has also integrated DeepSeek into its search engine and AgentBuilder platforms, allowing developers to create intelligent agents with the model.

Beyond tech, DeepSeek is also making strides in healthcare, the automotive industry, and finance.

South China Hospital of Shenzhen University uses DeepSeek to optimize clinical care, cutting patient waiting times.

In the automotive sector, the Chery Group is partnering with DeepSeek to enhance its Lion AI cockpit system, improving voice command recognition and other smart features.

Innovation or job disruption?

As AI technology continues to reshape governance and industry, concerns about job displacement are growing. However, experts argue that AI will complement human roles rather than replace them.

In an interview with China National Radio, Wang Peng, a researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, called Shenzhen's initiative a "groundbreaking step in government digitalization" with immense innovation potential.

While AI may impact some traditional jobs, he believes it will also create new opportunities and allow workers to focus on higher-value tasks such as policymaking and strategic decision-making.

Zhai Yun, a researcher at the Central Party school, told Xinhua that DeepSeek's widespread adoption will help bridge the "intelligence gap" and accelerate digital transformation, ensuring that AI-driven advancements benefit all of society.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

