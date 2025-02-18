Shenzhen launches 70 DeepSeek-powered AI employees

The day has finally arrived when we work alongside AI. Shenzhen's Futian District has introduced 70 AI-powered digital employees, driven by China's rapidly advancing DeepSeek model, to enhance government efficiency.

Local officials say these AI agents are significantly improving tasks such as document processing, law enforcement, and public services.

Unlike traditional AI tools, the digital workers are customized to handle 240 specific government functions.

The cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, and Jiangsu have also implemented DeepSeek, integrating it into various government, financial, and other key systems.

In addition to its government applications, the DeepSeek model is making waves in the tech industry.

On February 16, the popular Chinese social media app WeChat announced the launch of a gray-box test integrating DeepSeek-R1 into its search function, promising more precise and comprehensive results.

Meanwhile, China's tech giant Baidu has also integrated DeepSeek into its search engine and AgentBuilder platforms, allowing developers to create intelligent agents with the model.

Beyond tech, DeepSeek is also making strides in healthcare, the automotive industry, and finance.

South China Hospital of Shenzhen University uses DeepSeek to optimize clinical care, cutting patient waiting times.

In the automotive sector, the Chery Group is partnering with DeepSeek to enhance its Lion AI cockpit system, improving voice command recognition and other smart features.