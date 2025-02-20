World’s first FPSO with an offshore carbon capture and storage device was modified by Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co Ltd, a China COSCO Shipping Group subsidiary.

AGOGO, the world’s first offshore floating oil production and storage platform (FPSO) equipped with an offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) device was named at the Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Terminal on Changxing Island on Thursday.

Ti Gong

It is one of the most environmentally friendly FPSOs currently available. The second phase of the Agogo FPSO project's life extension and modification was undertaken by Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Group. It uses advanced carbon reduction technology and is currently the world’s first with a carbon capture and storage device after offshore combustion.

Ti Gong

By capturing the carbon dioxide from the combustion of gas turbines on board, the FPSO significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. According to the ship's owner, installing the device can reduce carbon emissions by about 27 percent, which is an important milestone in realizing the zero carbon emission FPSO concept, aiming to reduce carbon footprint and pave the way for decarbonization in the global offshore oil production industry. At the same time, the FPSO also adopts advanced emission reduction technologies such as electrification, automation and digitization, combined cycle power system, seawater turbine generator, steam generator, hydrocarbon cargo hold inerting system, and integrated closed flare system, which will greatly reduce its total carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency. According to the crude oil production of this FPSO, it is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by about 230,000 tons per year.

Ti Gong