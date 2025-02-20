Environmentally friendly oil production platform named
AGOGO, the world’s first offshore floating oil production and storage platform (FPSO) equipped with an offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) device was named at the Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Terminal on Changxing Island on Thursday.
It is one of the most environmentally friendly FPSOs currently available.
The second phase of the Agogo FPSO project's life extension and modification was undertaken by Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Group.
It uses advanced carbon reduction technology and is currently the world’s first with a carbon capture and storage device after offshore combustion.
By capturing the carbon dioxide from the combustion of gas turbines on board, the FPSO significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. According to the ship's owner, installing the device can reduce carbon emissions by about 27 percent, which is an important milestone in realizing the zero carbon emission FPSO concept, aiming to reduce carbon footprint and pave the way for decarbonization in the global offshore oil production industry.
At the same time, the FPSO also adopts advanced emission reduction technologies such as electrification, automation and digitization, combined cycle power system, seawater turbine generator, steam generator, hydrocarbon cargo hold inerting system, and integrated closed flare system, which will greatly reduce its total carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency.
According to the crude oil production of this FPSO, it is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by about 230,000 tons per year.
The Agogo FPSO named this time is a large FPSO converted by Malaysia’s Yinson company for Azule Energy, Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer (a joint venture between Italy’s Eni and the UK’s BP, each holding 50 percent of the shares), with a length of 333 meters and a width of 60 meters.
Agogo FPSO will be put into service in the West Hub section of Block 15/06 in Angola this year, approximately 180 kilometers from the coast and operating at a depth of 1,650 meters.
It is planned to produce 120,000 barrels of oil per day with a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels.