Oppo unveils the world's thinnest foldable phone
Oppo launched the Find N5, the world's thinnest foldable phone , on Thursday in China, Europe and other Asian countries.
The Find N5 is slimmer than any of its foldable rivals, including the Honor Magic V3 and Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold, and thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro.
The thinness breakthrough came from the use of new materials, such as aerospace-grade titanium, and 3D printing technologies. Peter Liu, Oppo's chief product officer, said foldable phones should be as thin as bar phones.
In China, foldable phone sales have reached 9.17 billion units, a 30.8-percent growth year on year in 2024. By the end of 2025, foldable models are expected to occupy 20 percent of high-end phone sales, analysts said.
The N5 is also the first new smartphone with DeepSeek, the China-developed open-source AI model going viral worldwide. Features include quick responses and seamless integration with various functions, enhancing productivity and user convenience.
"We are optimistic about the growing Edge AI opportunities across our business, particularly as we see the next cycle of AI innovation and scale. DeepSeek R1 and other similar models recently demonstrated that AI models are developing faster, becoming smaller, more capable and efficient, and now able to run directly on-device," said Cristiano Amon, chief executive of Qualcomm, the word's biggest mobile chip developer.
Huawei, Honor and Nubia have also announced the integration of DeepSeek into their existing models, through online updates.