Oppo unveils the world's thinnest foldable phone

Oppo launched the Find N5, the world's thinnest foldable phone , on Thursday in China, Europe and other Asian countries.

The Find N5 is slimmer than any of its foldable rivals, including the Honor Magic V3 and Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold, and thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro.

The thinness breakthrough came from the use of new materials, such as aerospace-grade titanium, and 3D printing technologies. Peter Liu, Oppo's chief product officer, said foldable phones should be as thin as bar phones.