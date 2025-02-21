﻿
Shanghai sees launch of an 'AI Supermarket'

Initiative at developer conference marks the latest advancement by the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, now emerging as the world's largest AI innovation incubator.
An artificial intelligence ecosystem platform, dubbed an "AI supermarket," made its debut in Shanghai on Friday, providing one-stop access to AI resources such as DeepSeek models, government-subsidized computing power and high-quality corpus.

The initiative marks the latest advancement by the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, now emerging as the world's largest AI innovation incubator. It aligns with Shanghai's citywide strategy to bolster the AI and semiconductor industries.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center's AI ecosystem platform was launched on Friday, coinciding with the opening of the Global Developer Conference.

An "AI supermarket"

The Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center's AI ecosystem platform was officially launched on Friday, coinciding with the opening of the Global Developer Conference (GDC), Shanghai's premier AI developer event

Launched by the center, Infinigence AI, and Shanghai INESA, the platform offers integrated AI computing and model support, flexible pricing models, high-quality corpora, and government subsidies of up to 1 million yuan (US$137,000) per eligible enterprise.

Zeng Shulin, Infinigence AI's general manager, described it as a "groundbreaking step to dismantle resource barriers and accelerate AI democratization," adding that it "lays a cornerstone for an open, orderly, and efficient AI ecosystem."

Unlike conventional platforms, Infinigence's system integrates diverse AI chips and models, including the widely adopted DeepSeek, addressing challenges in accessing advanced hardware while expanding user flexibility.

On its launch day, over 10 companies signed agreements to adopt the platform at GDC.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

At GDC, the center unveiled a 2,000-square-meter exhibition space showcasing innovations including AI glasses, robotics, and infrastructure.

The world's largest AI incubator

The initiative underscores the center's latest efforts in Xuhui District, reflecting Shanghai's ambition to become a global AI innovation hub

The incubator spans 60,000 square meters and provides developers with resources for ecosystem growth, including 18 support policies such as computing subsidies, fundraising networks, and open data platforms.

Xuhui currently hosts 255 AI model firms, over 100 investment institutions, and 10 unicorn companies (privately held startups valued above US$1 billion), according to officials

At GDC, the center unveiled a 2,000-square-meter exhibition space showcasing innovations such a AI glasses, robotics, and infrastructure. The 2025 GDC, held at Xuhui's West Bund and Caohejing Convention Center through Sunday, focuses on core technologies including AI models, computing power, and software tools.

Ti Gong

Visitors test AI glasses at GDC, which runs until Sunday.

Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
