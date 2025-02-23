﻿
Biz / Tech

Humanoid robots steal limelight at GDC 2025

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:43 UTC+8, 2025-02-23       0
The Global Developer Conference (GDC) 2025 has shifted the spotlight from dog-like automatons to sophisticated humanoid robots.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:43 UTC+8, 2025-02-23       0

The Global Developer Conference (GDC) 2025 has shifted the spotlight from dog-like automatons to sophisticated humanoid robots, showcasing the rapid advancements of China's burgeoning robotics industry, indicating the industry's approach to its "DeepSeek" moment.

These human-sized machines are no longer confined to simple tasks – they are demonstrating complex capabilities, including playing soccer, sewing, baking bread, and interacting with humans through handshakes. They also exhibit advanced remote operation, with controllers using smart glasses to guide their actions.

Shot by Zhu Shenshen. Edited by Zhu Shenshen.

Shanghai-based robotics companies like Agibot (Zhiyuan), Cyan and Keeper are leading this charge, presenting humanoid robots that closely resemble human dimensions and movements. These robots can wave, walk, and, in some cases, even convey "feelings" through AI models and cloud-based controls.

A critical technical threshold in the industry is the 1.2-meter height mark, which signifies advanced research and broader application potential. Shanghai's leading firms have surpassed this standard, with Agibot's A2 reaching 1.70 meters and Cyan's Orca 1 standing at 1.45 meters.

Adding to the excitement, Unitree's robots, which captivated more than a billion viewers during their performance at the Spring Festival Gala, are also a major attraction at GDC, drawing crowds especially children eager to interact with them.

The explosive growth of China's humanoid robot market is undeniable.

In 2024, revenue reached 2.76 billion yuan, and projections indicate a surge to 75 billion yuan by 2029, capturing a third of the global market share. Experts at a GDC forum predict the market will achieve its "DeepSeek" moment around 2026.

According to Jiang Lei, chief scientist of the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center (Shanghai), 2025 will see more Chinese companies achieve annual sales exceeding 10,000 units. However, the true turning point will come with annual sales of 100,000 units, signifying the widespread realization of general-purpose and highly customized robots.

Adding to the anticipation, the next generation of Qinglong, China's first full-sized general-purpose humanoid robot, will debut at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai this summer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     