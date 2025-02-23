Humanoid robots steal limelight at GDC 2025

These human-sized machines are no longer confined to simple tasks – they are demonstrating complex capabilities, including playing soccer, sewing, baking bread, and interacting with humans through handshakes. They also exhibit advanced remote operation, with controllers using smart glasses to guide their actions.

The Global Developer Conference (GDC) 2025 has shifted the spotlight from dog-like automatons to sophisticated humanoid robots, showcasing the rapid advancements of China's burgeoning robotics industry, indicating the industry's approach to its "DeepSeek" moment.

Shanghai-based robotics companies like Agibot (Zhiyuan), Cyan and Keeper are leading this charge, presenting humanoid robots that closely resemble human dimensions and movements. These robots can wave, walk, and, in some cases, even convey "feelings" through AI models and cloud-based controls.

A critical technical threshold in the industry is the 1.2-meter height mark, which signifies advanced research and broader application potential. Shanghai's leading firms have surpassed this standard, with Agibot's A2 reaching 1.70 meters and Cyan's Orca 1 standing at 1.45 meters.

Adding to the excitement, Unitree's robots, which captivated more than a billion viewers during their performance at the Spring Festival Gala, are also a major attraction at GDC, drawing crowds especially children eager to interact with them.

The explosive growth of China's humanoid robot market is undeniable.

In 2024, revenue reached 2.76 billion yuan, and projections indicate a surge to 75 billion yuan by 2029, capturing a third of the global market share. Experts at a GDC forum predict the market will achieve its "DeepSeek" moment around 2026.

According to Jiang Lei, chief scientist of the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center (Shanghai), 2025 will see more Chinese companies achieve annual sales exceeding 10,000 units. However, the true turning point will come with annual sales of 100,000 units, signifying the widespread realization of general-purpose and highly customized robots.

Adding to the anticipation, the next generation of Qinglong, China's first full-sized general-purpose humanoid robot, will debut at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai this summer.