Chinese humanoid robot performs front flip

A humanoid robot, developed by Chinese company EngineAI, showcased a front flip stunt in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday.

The EngineAI was able to precisely calculate the dynamic balance and instantaneous acceleration, allowing the robot to maintain stability during the somersaults and land smoothly.

The demonstration highlighted that, in addition to walking gracefully and steadily, the robot also possesses high-speed dynamic capabilities.

In comparison to backflips, front flips require a robot to have greater dynamic balance, instantaneous acceleration, and precise landing control. Moreover, the front flip action of a robot is a more effective demonstration of the potential of its hardware and the capabilities of its algorithm team compared to simply running.

The EngineAI was established in Shenzhen in 2023, focusing on general-purpose AI bodies and industry-specific solutions.

China has witnessed the rapid growth of its robotics industry. According to a report on the humanoid robot industry released in July at the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, China's humanoid robot market scale was approximately 2.76 billion yuan (about 385 million US dollars).

By 2029, it is expected to expand to 75 billion yuan, which would account for 32.7 percent of the global market.