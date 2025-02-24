Biz / Tech

Chinese humanoid robot performs front flip

Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0
A humanoid robot, developed by Chinese company EngineAI, showcased a front flip stunt in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday.
Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0

A humanoid robot, developed by Chinese company EngineAI, showcased a front flip stunt in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday.

The EngineAI was able to precisely calculate the dynamic balance and instantaneous acceleration, allowing the robot to maintain stability during the somersaults and land smoothly.

The demonstration highlighted that, in addition to walking gracefully and steadily, the robot also possesses high-speed dynamic capabilities.

In comparison to backflips, front flips require a robot to have greater dynamic balance, instantaneous acceleration, and precise landing control. Moreover, the front flip action of a robot is a more effective demonstration of the potential of its hardware and the capabilities of its algorithm team compared to simply running.

The EngineAI was established in Shenzhen in 2023, focusing on general-purpose AI bodies and industry-specific solutions.

China has witnessed the rapid growth of its robotics industry. According to a report on the humanoid robot industry released in July at the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, China's humanoid robot market scale was approximately 2.76 billion yuan (about 385 million US dollars).

By 2029, it is expected to expand to 75 billion yuan, which would account for 32.7 percent of the global market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     