Alibaba to invest US$53b in cloud, AI infrastructure in next 3 years
11:48 UTC+8, 2025-02-24 0
Alibaba announced on Monday that it will invest more than 380 billion yuan (US$53 billion) in building cloud and AI hardware infrastructure in the next three years.
