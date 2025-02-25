TikTok, along with Douyin, becomes 1st app to hit US$6b in annual in-app purchase revenue

Biz / Tech

TikTok, along with its Chinese counterpart Douyin, has become the first non-gaming app to surpass US$6 billion in annual in-app purchase (IAP) revenue, according to a report by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The report highlights that TikTok generated an unprecedented US$1.9 billion in gross IAP revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 alone.

With US$6 billion in IAP revenue for the year, TikTok more than doubled the earnings of any other app or game. The popular mobile game Monopoly GO, which ranked second, accumulated US$2.6 billion over the same period.

TikTok's annual revenue saw a significant increase compared to the previous year, rising from US$4.4 billion in 2023.

TikTok has remained available in app stores in the United States, following a decision by President Donald Trump to delay a proposed ban on the platform due to national security concerns. The ban was postponed for 75 days via executive order, with the possibility of further extensions, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
