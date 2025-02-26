Manycore on road to become world's first spatial intelligence unicorn

Manycore, a spatial intelligence pioneer and one of the Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons" IT businesses, filed for a Hong Kong IPO on February 17, intending to become the world's first spatial intelligence unicorn.

This milestone highlights the growth of six homegrown high-tech firms – DeepSeek, Unitree, Game Science, DEEProbotics, BrainCo and Manycore – that are reinventing AI, robotics and brain-computer interfaces, propelling Hangzhou to become China's Silicon Valley of hard technology.

Dubbed the "Six Little Dragons" for their breakthroughs in cutting-edge domains, these firms have surged into global prominence in early 2025.

DeepSeek, an AI foundational model developer, achieved viral growth with 100 million new users in a single week in January, demonstrating its adaptability across industries.

Unitree Technology specializes in quadruped robots. The renowned robotic dog B2-W is capable of jumping over obstacles and descending steep cliffs with ease. Over 1 billion people watched its robots performing a traditional dance at the Spring Festival Gala, causing a nationwide sensation.