Manycore on road to become world's first spatial intelligence unicorn

Manycore, one of Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons" IT firms, filed for an IPO in Hong Kong on February 17, aiming to become the first spatial intelligence unicorn.
Manycore, a spatial intelligence pioneer and one of the Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons" IT businesses, filed for a Hong Kong IPO on February 17, intending to become the world's first spatial intelligence unicorn.

This milestone highlights the growth of six homegrown high-tech firms – DeepSeek, Unitree, Game Science, DEEProbotics, BrainCo and Manycore – that are reinventing AI, robotics and brain-computer interfaces, propelling Hangzhou to become China's Silicon Valley of hard technology.

Dubbed the "Six Little Dragons" for their breakthroughs in cutting-edge domains, these firms have surged into global prominence in early 2025.

DeepSeek, an AI foundational model developer, achieved viral growth with 100 million new users in a single week in January, demonstrating its adaptability across industries.

Unitree Technology specializes in quadruped robots. The renowned robotic dog B2-W is capable of jumping over obstacles and descending steep cliffs with ease. Over 1 billion people watched its robots performing a traditional dance at the Spring Festival Gala, causing a nationwide sensation.

Imaginechina

A netizen's phone displays China's DeepSeek logo alongside Unitree's humanoid robot H1 performing at the Spring Festival Gala. Both highlight China's AI strength and global competitiveness, raising expectations for future innovations.

Last year, Game Science's "Black Myth: Wukong" became famous worldwide. DEEPRobotics created history by completing Singapore's first international power tunnel inspection, while BrainCo's non-invasive brain-computer interface technology has led to the commercialization of AI-powered prosthetic limbs.

Koolab, one of Manycore's AI technologies that uses cloud-based 3D spatial intelligence, has transformed global design workflows, servicing more than 30 million users.

Hangzhou has made a major shift from its e-commerce roots to nurture a compute-infrastructure-to-industrial application ecosystem. Strategic measures, including the 2017 inauguration of Zhijiang Lab and the 2022 building of an AI industrial park in Yuhang District, have established a conducive climate for high-tech research and development.

The city's strategic vision also aided the development of a group of businesses. BrainCo was founded in a Boston basement in 2018, when brain-computer interfaces were still uncommon. The Hangzhou government gave incentives, encouraging the company to expand in the city. The city's risk-tolerant funding also saved Unitree from near-collapse in 2017, allowing for robotic breakthroughs.

The city's emerging high-tech companies are also attributed to the prestigious Zhejiang University.

Three of the "Six Little Dragons" founders – DeepSeek, DEEProbotics and Manycore – are alumni of Zhejiang University, whose innovative entrepreneurship programs and lab-to-market ecosystems have incubated generations of tech leaders.

As Hangzhou develops its post-internet identity, these companies demonstrate how strategic forethought, academic-industry collaboration and local legislation can spark a hard-tech renaissance.

