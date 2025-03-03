Biz / Tech

China's tech hub Shenzhen unveils plan to boost embodied intelligent robotics

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2025-03-03       0
China's tech hub Shenzhen has formulated a new action plan to boost the embodied intelligent robotics sector, aiming for an industrial output exceeding 100 billion yuan by 2027.
China's tech hub Shenzhen has formulated a new action plan to boost the embodied intelligent robotics sector, aiming for an industrial output exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion US dollars) by 2027, the Shenzhen municipal bureau of science and technology innovation said on Monday.

As outlined in its 2025-2027 action plan for technological innovation and industrial development of embodied intelligent robots, breakthroughs are anticipated in key areas such as robot core components, AI chips, AI-robotics integration, multimodal perception technologies, high-precision motion control, and dexterous manipulation technologies.

Known as China's "Silicon Valley," the city aims to cultivate more than 10 companies valued at over 10 billion yuan and over 20 companies with revenues exceeding 1 billion yuan by 2027, with the number of enterprises in the embodied intelligent robot industry cluster expected to surpass 1,200.

Shenzhen, once a small fishing village in Guangdong Province, south China, has transformed into one of China's most dynamic and innovative cities. It is home to more than 2,200 AI companies and boasts a comprehensive AI industry chain that spans from smart chips and algorithm frameworks to large models and software-hardware applications, according to data from the Shenzhen AI industry office.

Data from iResearch, an industry research and consulting institute, indicates that China's AI industry is projected to reach 811 billion yuan by 2028, with emerging sectors such as AI and robotics poised to unlock significant market potential and development opportunities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
