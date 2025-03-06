The slippery slope: Tech titans warn lawmakers of AI's possible 'disaster zone'

The National People's Congress and China's top political advisory body hear how innovations like DeepSeek can easily slide into a deepfake nightmare.

China's top political advisers and lawmakers are hearing about the downside of the artificial intelligence blitz in a country where over 249 million people are using AI-generated products.

At the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference – commonly known as the Two Sessions – attendees heard concerns from leading technology movers-and-shakers about the slippery slope that could lead from cutting-edge breakthroughs like DeepSeek to a proliferation of deepfakes. While AI is rapidly revolutionizing daily life, it is also posing significant challenges, including the creation of convincing deepfakes, data poisoning and data hallucinations – part of the generation of fabricated content produced by algorithms. Corporate executives from sectors such as consumer electronics, cybersecurity, home appliance manufacturing and AI service providers raised these issues with legislators and policymakers. In aggregate, their companies represent millions of users and huge volumes of data.

Urgent Need for AI Legislation The rise of deepfakes, including AI-generated fake faces and voices, poses a serious threat to the trust and authenticity in digital communication, the executives warned. Xiaomi Chairman and Chief Executive Lei Jun, who is also a member of the National People's Congress, highlighted the emergence of a "disaster zone" of illegal and infringing activities created by the improper use of AI.

Xiaomi, with its diverse portfolio of smartphones, electric vehicles and smart devices, is particularly wary of the trend, citing increased accessibility of AI tools, lower technical barriers and the ease of creating anonymous deepfakes. Deepfakes are also being exploited for financial fraud and in the creation of false celebrity endorsements to deceive victims. Realistic impersonations can trick people into divulging personal information or transferring funds. Bogus facsimiles of high-profile figures like Elon Musk and renowned infectious-disease specialist Dr Zhang Wenhong have been frequently used as bait. Another pressing issue is data hallucinations, or the creation of illusory content by generative AI models such as DeepSeek and Sora, according to Liu Qingfeng, a national lawmaker and chairman of iFlytek. According to the China Internet Network Information Center, or CNNIC, the potential for widespread misinformation is significant. Advanced reasoning models enhance the logical consistency of AI-generated content, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between authentic and fabricated information. This creates a risk of biased false information being perpetuated, forming a "vicious circle" that erodes public trust and social stability. Internet observer Lan Xi, in a recent post, criticized DeepSeek for "destroying the Chinese Internet landscape" with its fabrications. He cited examples of AI generating content such as fabricated historical narratives and fictional artist journeys. Cybersecurity leaders from 360 Tech and QiAnXin echoed these concerns, emphasizing the security challenges of the AI era. Other issues, including the vulnerability of intelligent vehicles and robotic manipulation, have also sparked widespread concern.

Proposals for AI Regulation A common theme among tech leaders is the need for systems to identify AI-generated content and counter deepfakes.

IFlytek's Liu proposed establishing a "safe, trustworthy, and dynamically updated information source and knowledge database," coupled with a credibility-labeling system. He also urged regulators and tech platforms to develop data hallucination management systems and a regular cleansing of such data. TCL Chairman Li Dongsheng, also a national lawmaker, advocated for a labeling system for AI-generated content, suggesting fines or qualification revocations for non-compliance. He also emphasized the need for AI content traceability across platforms. Xiaomi's Lei called for the development of AI content recognition technologies and improved processes for collecting infringement evidence. He suggested increasing criminal penalties for AI-enabled crimes, including deepfakes, and strengthening public education on AI ethics, especially in primary and secondary school.

