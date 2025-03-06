AI should be a catalyst, not a crutch, to foster critical thinking in students

AI is expanding the perimeters of traditional education. Success will belong to those who can seamlessly integrate human creativity with machine efficiency.

In China, AI tools like DeepSeek are no longer just novelties. They are becoming integrated in our daily lives, opening a whole new future for classrooms, homes and workplaces. In education, students now turn to AI for a range of tasks, from drafting essays to generating test questions. We marvel as our children converse fluently with AI tools, while our retired parents dabble with AI-generated poetry and storytelling. This technology is not just reshaping learning; it is fundamentally changing how we engage intellectually across all age groups.

Imaginechina

AI is also revolutionizing the workforce. Take my friend Tony, a content creator for government and corporate clients, for example. Recently, he cut his team from five to two. The remaining members had to rapidly upskill, mastering AI-driven content generation tools like DeepSeek and animation software such as Jimeng AI and Kling AI. They now produce the same volume of work but with far greater efficiency. Businesses are no longer seeking traditional skills; they are demanding AI proficiency and adaptability. Another example is Andy, a friend who is a baker and once ran a successful brick-and-mortar shop. He has since closed his physical location and pivoted to AI-powered livestreaming on Douyin, Chinese version of TikTok. His products are now marketed by virtual hosts powered by AI, drastically reducing human involvement in sales. In the future, he plans to introduce humanoid robots in his kitchen, reducing his staff from eight to four. AI is not merely replacing routine tasks; it is reshaping entire business models. But returning to the topic of education, are our institutions of learning fully embracing the potential of artificial intelligence or are they just struggling to keep up? Universities continue to emphasize theoretical knowledge while practical AI literacy remains a secondary concern. Professors, often with limited industry experience, find it challenging to integrate AI into their curricula. Students, rather than using AI as a tool to deepen their understanding, increasingly rely on it to complete assignments with minimal engagement. As a result, many graduates are ill-prepared for AI-driven industries.

Imaginechina

Embracing AI across education For education to stay relevant, it must embrace AI at every level. AI-driven learning tools have the potential to automate research synthesis, personalize study plans and improve assessments. Imagine a world where AI tutors offer real-time feedback and where students receive lessons tailored to their individual strengths and weaknesses. AI could revolutionize how knowledge is acquired, making education more efficient and accessible. Consider platforms like Squirrel AI in China, which has already demonstrated how AI tutors can offer personalized learning experiences. Such platforms use algorithms to analyze students' strengths and weaknesses, and adjust content accordingly. By tailoring lessons, Squirrel AI has significantly improved student outcomes, especially in subjects like math and English. The company's AI system tracks individual progress and offers instant feedback, which is a huge leap from traditional one-size-fits-all educational models. But efficiency alone is not enough. The real challenge is to cultivate human ingenuity alongside AI mastery.

Imaginechina

Schools must move beyond rote memorization and foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills. AI should not be a shortcut for students but a catalyst for deeper inquiry. Educators must design curricula that encourage students to question, and creatively think, rather than passively consume AI-generated content. A great example of this is the DeepMind AI project at the University of Oxford, which allows students to interact with AI in a way that promotes critical thinking. Instead of just feeding information to students, the AI system challenges them with complex problems and encourages them to explore multiple solutions. This kind of interaction promotes higher-order thinking, ensuring that students learn how to engage with AI in a creative, critical and constructive manner. Moreover, AI literacy should become as fundamental as reading or mathematics. Every student, regardless of discipline, should understand how AI works, its ethical implications and its potential applications. Business students should explore AI-driven market analysis; engineering students should learn AI-powered automation; humanities students should examine AI's impact on culture and societies. The future belongs to those who can think beyond AI – using it as a tool rather than a crutch.

Imaginechina

Role of governments and policymakers Governments and policymakers must also play a key role in ensuring that education systems evolve in tandem with technological advancements. Regulation should promote responsible AI integration while preventing its misuse. Public-private partnerships can accelerate innovation, funding research into AI applications that enhance, rather than replace, human-led education. On March 6, during China's Two Sessions, Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng told media that DeepSeek and robotics provide major opportunities for the reform and development of education.

"DeepSeek and Chinese robotics have recently attracted a lot of attention both at home and abroad. That proves China's science and technology innovation and talent cultivation effective, but it also raises the question on how we educators should respond in the face of major sci-tech changes and industrial transformations," he said. "Every major sci-tech revolution and industrial change in history has had a significant impact on the society, especially on education. So this is also an important opportunity for education reform and development." In China, schools are starting to include AI courses and practices to different levels. A new educational blueprint unveiled in January also includes measures on how to transform education through AI. Countries like Singapore are already integrating AI into national education frameworks. The island nation's government has introduced initiatives to embed AI literacy into curricula, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the future job market. At the same time, the UK government is investing heavily in AI-driven educational projects, including AI-based tutoring systems for schools in underserved areas. These projects are designed not only to improve learning outcomes but also to bridge the educational divide by offering personalized, technology-driven learning to every student.

Business opportunities in AI This education transformation also presents enormous business opportunities. EdTech companies that harness AI's capabilities are poised to thrive. AI-powered platforms offering personalized, adaptive learning experiences will replace outdated, one-size-fits-all models. For example, Chinese app Duolingo has revolutionized language learning by using AI-powered chatbots that simulate real-world conversation. This AI not only personalizes lessons but also adapts to the learner's pace, creating a dynamic, interactive experience. It's a great example of how AI can create an engaging and effective learning process, beyond traditional classroom methods.

Imaginechina

AI-driven assessment tools can automate grading, freeing educators to focus more on mentorship and guidance. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) tools, when integrated with AI, will create immersive, hands-on learning environments, enabling students to practice complex skills in simulated real-world settings. Companies that successfully integrate AI with these innovations will not only shape the future of education but also reap significant commercial rewards. Investors should take note: The EdTech sector is set for exponential growth, fueled by AI advancements. From AI-powered tutoring to intelligent content creation and automated school administration, the potential applications are vast. Both startups and established players must pivot quickly, developing AI-driven solutions that address real educational challenges in niche segments, such as health care or engineering education, while maintaining profitability.

The future of education Ultimately, education's purpose is not only to impart knowledge but to prepare students for the future. And the future is already here. The question is no longer whether AI will change education – it has already done so. The real question is whether we will adapt quickly enough to harness AI's potential while safeguarding the uniquely human skills that define us. In an era of intelligent machines, human intelligence must lead. The workforce of the future will not be AI-driven – it will be AI-augmented. Success will belong to those who can seamlessly integrate human creativity with machine efficiency. The challenge is great, but so is the opportunity. AI is not the end of education – it is its evolution.

Imaginechina