A 'DeepSeek moment for AI agents' as China launches Manus

China has unveiled Manus, the world's first general-purpose artificial intelligence agent, claiming it boasts superior performance than OpenAI's GPT tools.

In a late-night announcement on Wednesday, China unveiled Manus, a general-purpose artificial intelligence agent, claiming it surpasses OpenAI's models in performance. Unlike traditional AI assistants, Manus can think independently, plan, and execute complex tasks, rather than just "answering" users.

Developed by Monica.im, Manus achieved top scores on the GAIA (General AI Assistant) benchmark, exceeding those of OpenAI's GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) tools. GAIA is a real-world benchmark for general AI assistants.

A four-minute demo showcased Manus' capabilities, including travel planning, stock analysis, educational content creation, and insurance policy comparison. Starting with simple prompts, Manus delivered in-depth and visually presented results. The cloud-based nature of the process allows users to shut down their computers and await completion. Manus is designed for both idea generation and autonomous execution, marking a potential "GPT or DeepSeek moment" for AI agents, according industry insiders.

Overwhelming response The announcement sparked a frenzy among Chinese tech industry professionals, many of whom stayed up late seeking invitation codes for beta testing. Some prioritized Manus over Apple's new M4 chip computers, also released on Wednesday night.

Yu Yi, a tech and investment veteran, tested Manus extensively and called it a "DeepSeek moment for AI agents." She used Manus to generate a complex financial analysis report within 20 minutes, observing the autonomous processes without human intervention. "It's far beyond expectations," Yu said, recommending Manus via three WeChat posts at 2am on Thursday.

