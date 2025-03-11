Shanghai-developed robot rides into the future
Shanghai-based AgiBot has unveiled its general-purpose robot Lingxi X2, showcasing its advanced humanoid motion, interactions, and task intelligence.
A video released on Tuesday depicts the robot riding a bicycle and mimicking human body language.
Lingxi X2, capable of performing tasks ranging from security guard to housekeeper and cleaner, highlights the vast applications and potential of humanoid robots in education, healthcare, and beyond, the company said.
"The AgiBot X2 robot represents a significant leap in artificial intelligence and emotional technology," said Peng Zhihui, founder and chief technology officer of AgiBot. "We plan to continue exploring its applications in diverse scenarios."
Founded in 2023 by Peng, a former Huawei Technologies employee and popular online influencer, AgiBot has rapidly emerged as one of the leaders in robotics innovation.
Lingxi X2 boasts a flexible material exterior and remarkable agility, enabling it to walk, run, turn, and even perform complex dance moves. The robot's ability to ride a bicycle and use a balance board, far surpasses the motion flexibility of its competitors.
As the first truly interactive "dynamic robot," Lingxi X2's multimodal interaction model responds within milliseconds. It accurately detects human emotions through facial expressions and tone of voice, reacting appropriately. The robot exhibits "life-like characteristics," mimicking human breathing and a range of body language, demonstrating advanced emotional expression capabilities.
Powered by AgiBot's general-purpose robot model Genie Operator-1 (GO-1), released on Monday, Lingxi X2 is poised to reshape the robotics landscape. The company anticipates "several times" revenue growth in 2025 and plans to produce "several thousand" humanoid robots this year.