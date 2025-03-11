Shanghai-developed robot rides into the future

Shanghai-based AgiBot has unveiled its general-purpose robot Lingxi X2, showcasing its advanced humanoid motion, interactions, and task intelligence.

A video released on Tuesday depicts the robot riding a bicycle and mimicking human body language.



Lingxi X2, capable of performing tasks ranging from security guard to housekeeper and cleaner, highlights the vast applications and potential of humanoid robots in education, healthcare, and beyond, the company said.

"The AgiBot X2 robot represents a significant leap in artificial intelligence and emotional technology," said Peng Zhihui, founder and chief technology officer of AgiBot. "We plan to continue exploring its applications in diverse scenarios."

Founded in 2023 by Peng, a former Huawei Technologies employee and popular online influencer, AgiBot has rapidly emerged as one of the leaders in robotics innovation.