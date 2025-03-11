Biz / Tech

X platform faces massive cyberattack: Musk

Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
Elon Musk's X was inaccessible on Monday morning for thousands of users, including many in the United States.
Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0

Elon Musk's X was inaccessible on Monday morning for thousands of users, including many in the United States.

After about eight hours of outage, Musk posted that the platform faced a "massive cyberattack."

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," he wrote on X.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks users' reports of online outages, X went down for some users around 5:30am Eastern Time, with more than 20,000 users reporting outages.

Though these outages seemed to have resolved after about an hour, the outages returned around 9:30am Eastern Time, with more than 40,000 users reporting issues. Some users were able to access X intermittently, but the issues continued past 1:30pm Eastern Time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Elon Musk
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     