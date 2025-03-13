﻿
Biz / Tech

World's first universal embodied AI platform launched in Beijing

Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
The world's first universal embodied artificial intelligence (AI) platform that supports multiple body types and scenarios was launched in Beijing on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0

The world's first universal embodied artificial intelligence (AI) platform that supports multiple body types and scenarios was launched in Beijing on Wednesday. It was expected to accelerate the integration of smart technologies into real world and the development of robotics, autonomous driving, and human-machine interaction.

The platform, dubbed "Huisi Kaiwu," was developed by the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robots, which was jointly established by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Beijing Municipal Government, as well as enterprises and research institutions in the robotics sector.

Embodied AI integrates AI into physical bodies such as robots to enable them to perceive, learn and dynamically interact with the environment like humans. Relying on computation and logical reasoning, it can continuously learn, adapt and complete tasks by perception, action and environmental feedback, thus improving autonomy and practical application in real world.

In addition to humanoid robots, other hardware with interactive capabilities, such as autonomous driving vehicles and wearable devices, can also serve as bodies of embodied AI.

According to Tang Jian, the chief technical officer of the center, it is vital for a humanoid robot to have a "brain," the part capable of natural interaction, spatial perception, understanding of intention, hierarchical planning, and error reflection.

Equally important is a "cerebellum" that can achieve functions such as grasping, skill breakdown and error handling, and is responsible for tasks like full-body control, bimanual collaboration, stable walking and mobile navigation.

The robot can first have its tasks planned by the "brain," then order the "cerebellum" to execute specific actions, and pass the execution feedback back to the "brain," forming a task loop to complete autonomous decision-making and motion execution in complex environments.

Xiong Youjun, the general manager of the center, said that embodied AI is still in its infancy. The industry is in need of a universal intelligent platform that is compatible with different body types and scenarios, and can perform general tasks.

At a launch event on Wednesday, the platform demonstrated real-machine operations in four scenarios: industrial sorting, blocks building, desktop cleaning, and logistics packaging. Through various means such as voice interaction and direct connection via an APP, users can easily interact with the robots.

For example, in the industrial sorting task, the operator directly connected through the HuiSi KaiWu APP, while robotic arms accurately interpreted the voice commands and completed the sorting operation through bimanual collaboration.

Tang said that the "APP plus robot" model packages complex technical capabilities such as reasoning, planning and skill invocation into simple procedures, lowering the threshold for users. Meanwhile, the platform supports the rapid addition of customized models and skills, which can flexibly meet the needs of different scenarios and provide convenient, efficient and intelligent solutions for industrial automation.

The platform can achieve whole-process intelligence from task comprehension to execution. It is capable of processing complex tasks in multiple scenarios and can be compatible with various types of bodies, including robotic arms, wheeled robots, and humanoid robots, he added.

The development of embodied AI has been highlighted in this year's government work report.

Previously disclosed MIIT plans show that China aims to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, with plans to have a secure, reliable industrial and supply chain system by 2027, when related products will be deeply integrated into the real economy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     