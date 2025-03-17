Chinese scientists design insect-inspired robot for space mining

A team of Chinese scientists has created a six-legged "space mining robot" inspired by insects, which could be used for prospecting and mining on the moon or asteroids in the future.

Unlike drilling on Earth, a robot's surface-penetrating operations on the moon, where gravity is just one-sixth of Earth's, or on low-gravity asteroids, present significant challenges.

The researchers from the China University of Mining and Technology (CUMT) drew inspiration from insect locomotion, woodpecker climbing dynamics, and origami techniques to design an innovative bionic robot for asteroid exploration.

"The robot features an arrayed claw-spine structure that enhances its attachment and grip in microgravity," said Liu Xinhua, the team's leader from CUMT.

The robot is equipped with three wheel legs and three claw legs. The wheels can handle relatively smooth asteroid terrain, while the anchor structures tackle rocky and loose-soil areas.

Its wheels are made of nickel-based titanium memory alloy, allowing them to quickly regain their shape after external force. This design is expected to withstand the extreme temperature fluctuations and radiation of space effectively.

The team has also constructed a specialized testing site mimicking the sandy soil of near-earth asteroids and employed a suspension system to replicate microgravity conditions.

The research team has already applied for a patent for the prototype of this space mining robot.

China plans to launch the Chang'e-7 probe around 2026 to survey the lunar south pole. Chang'e-8, set for launch around 2028, will conduct lunar resource utilization experiments. Together with Chang'e-7, it will form the basic model of an international lunar research station by 2035.