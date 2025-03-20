Huawei's Pura X marks beginning of Harmony OS era

Richard Yu, Huawei's executive director, declared the Pura X launch as "a new beginning of the Harmony OS era," emphasizing that the system will power all future Huawei and partner devices, including a Harmony OS-powered computer slated for May.

Huawei Technologies unveiled its Pura X foldable smartphone on Thursday, the first device to feature the company's native Harmony OS 5 operating system, marking a step forward in offering a viable alternative to Apple's iOS and Google's Android globally.

Wide Fold Pura X

The 6.3-inch Pura X, called a "Wide Fold" model, is priced from 7,499 yuan (US$1,042) and available from March 30. It folds into a compact square clamshell with a 3.5-inch external display.

It integrates Harmony OS 5 and advanced AI, combining both Huawei's Pangu model and DeepSeek.

When unfolded, the device boasts a wider screen ratio than most smartphones, designed for enhanced readability, gaming, and photo browsing.



The innovative design in the foldable market will attract more female users, according to Guo Tianxiang, a researcher at International Data Corp.

In 2024, Huawei ranked second in the domestic smartphone market with 46 million units, achieving a 37 percent year-on-year growth. According to Canalys, the top five brands in the Chinese market are Vivo, Huawei, Apple, Oppo and Honor.

However, there has been some online criticism about the high price point of the Pura X, with comments citing the pre-release marketing claim of it being "affordable for everyone."