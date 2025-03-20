﻿
Biz / Tech

Huawei's Pura X marks beginning of Harmony OS era

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:56 UTC+8, 2025-03-20
Operating system in new foldable smartphone represents a significant upgrade, strategically reducing the maker's reliance on US technologies and mitigating the impact of sanctions.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:56 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0

Shot by Zhu Shenshen. Edited by Zhu Shenshen.

Huawei Technologies unveiled its Pura X foldable smartphone on Thursday, the first device to feature the company's native Harmony OS 5 operating system, marking a step forward in offering a viable alternative to Apple's iOS and Google's Android globally.

Richard Yu, Huawei's executive director, declared the Pura X launch as "a new beginning of the Harmony OS era," emphasizing that the system will power all future Huawei and partner devices, including a Harmony OS-powered computer slated for May.

Huawei's Pura X marks beginning of Harmony OS era
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A model is pictured with Huawei's Pura X at the launch event in Shenzhen.

Wide Fold Pura X

The 6.3-inch Pura X, called a "Wide Fold" model, is priced from 7,499 yuan (US$1,042) and available from March 30. It folds into a compact square clamshell with a 3.5-inch external display.

It integrates Harmony OS 5 and advanced AI, combining both Huawei's Pangu model and DeepSeek.

When unfolded, the device boasts a wider screen ratio than most smartphones, designed for enhanced readability, gaming, and photo browsing.

The innovative design in the foldable market will attract more female users, according to Guo Tianxiang, a researcher at International Data Corp.

In 2024, Huawei ranked second in the domestic smartphone market with 46 million units, achieving a 37 percent year-on-year growth. According to Canalys, the top five brands in the Chinese market are Vivo, Huawei, Apple, Oppo and Honor.

However, there has been some online criticism about the high price point of the Pura X, with comments citing the pre-release marketing claim of it being "affordable for everyone."

Huawei's Pura X marks beginning of Harmony OS era
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Huawei and Seres introduced the new AITO cars yesterday, powered by Harmony OS and with various AI features.

Harmony OS gains momentum

Harmony OS now powers over 1 billion devices globally. Harmony OS 5 represents a significant upgrade, strategically reducing Huawei's reliance on US technologies and mitigating the impact of sanctions.

Huawei and Seres also introduced the new AITO M9 at yesterday's launch, an electric vehicle powered by Harmony OS and various AI features, priced from 469,800 yuan.

BMW China and Huawei recently announced a partnership to integrate the HarmonyOS ecosystem into BMW's digital services in China.

