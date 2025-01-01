Geely's boss makes an impression with smart eyewear

Geely Chairman Li Shufu promised to expand its Shanghai-based workforce by a quarter, to 10,000 personnel, to boost research and development in autonomous driving, new energy vehicles, and smart products such as AR glasses.

The high point of his speech at the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference on Tuesday was that Li was wearing StarV Air2 AR glasses, developed by Geely-invested DreamSmart.

"The manuscript is projected on my glasses, allowing me to communicate through advanced technology," Li told the gathering.