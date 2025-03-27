|   
Biz / Tech

MagicLab unveils its latest humanoid robot Xiaomai

  20:06 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
Suzhou-based startup MagicLab has launched a 1.74-meter-tall humanoid robot named Xiaomai that can operate in restaurants, hair salons, auto dealerships and parking facilities.
Only a year after its establishment, Suzhou-based startup MagicLab has unveiled its newest humanoid and four-legged robot models. The company's cutting-edge robots will explore diverse applications, ranging from helping visually impaired people in their daily lives to managing traffic and acting as marathon runners.

With the support of robotic cleaner producer Dreame, MagicLab plans to create 400 humanoids in 2025 and establish 1,000 alliances to examine the use of robots in 1,000 different application scenarios.

This development is in line with China's national policy to advance robotics, especially humanoid robots, which are expected to improve the quality of life of its citizens, spur industry upgrades, and strengthen the digital economy.

Ti Gong

A four-legged robot developed by MagicLab can help visually impaired people.

The 1.74-meter-tall humanoid robot, Xiaomai, has sophisticated artificial intelligence models and dexterous arms. These robots can analyze consumer requirements and offer customized services. Xiaomai is expected to work in various roles, such as in restaurants, hair salons, auto dealerships and parking lots.

Notably, Xiaomai has committed to taking part in a robot marathon that will take place in Beijing next month.

The company's four-legged robot, which has AI-powered interaction capabilities, is intended to make traveling easier for people with vision impairments. These robots can help certain groups by helping with shopping and taxi hailing.

Established firms like Unitree, based in Hangzhou, AgiBot (Shanghai), and UBTech (Shenzhen) compete with MagicLab in the home market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
