MagicLab unveils its latest humanoid robot Xiaomai

Only a year after its establishment, Suzhou-based startup MagicLab has unveiled its newest humanoid and four-legged robot models. The company's cutting-edge robots will explore diverse applications, ranging from helping visually impaired people in their daily lives to managing traffic and acting as marathon runners.

With the support of robotic cleaner producer Dreame, MagicLab plans to create 400 humanoids in 2025 and establish 1,000 alliances to examine the use of robots in 1,000 different application scenarios.