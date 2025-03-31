Lenovo predicts double-digit growth fueled by AI PC demand, tech giant spending

Chinese tech powerhouse Lenovo Group Ltd anticipates double-digit business growth in the upcoming fiscal year from April, driven by surging demand for AI PCs and increased spending from tech giants like Alibaba and ByteDance, Chairman Yang Yuanqing said on Monday.



Addressing over 8,000 Lenovo staff in Beijing, Yang projected rapid, double-digit year-over-year revenue growth across all business segments, underpinned by diversified income streams and sustainable profitability. He emphasized that artificial intelligence represents the company's most significant growth opportunity in the next decade.

"AI-powered devices are no longer confined to data centers; they are now personal computers accompanying us everywhere," Yang stated.