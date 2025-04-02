Nintendo says Switch 2 console to be launched on June 5
21:44 UTC+8, 2025-04-02 0
Japanese video game giant Nintendo announced Wednesday that the new version of its Switch console would be launched on June 5.
21:44 UTC+8, 2025-04-02 0
Japanese video game giant Nintendo announced Wednesday that the new version of its Switch console would be launched on June 5.
The Kyoto-based company also revealed new features for the Switch 2 – an update to the 2017 original model – including a new chat button that allows players to speak with each other while playing.
Source: AFP Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports