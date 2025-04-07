Shanghai launches competition to bridge AI and gaming
Shanghai launched the Digiloong GAIC competition this month, aiming to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence in the gaming industry. This initiative, a collaborative effort between Shanghai-listed Century Huatong, government bodies, and venture capital firms, reinforces the city's ambition to become a global eSports hub.
Running from April to August, the Digiloong Cup Global AI and Application Innovation Competition features a 600,000-yuan (US$82,197) prize pool, with winners announced at ChinaJoy 2025 on August 1. Participants can submit entries via the event's website (https://aicht.sjhuatong.com) until June 18.
Digiloong, meaning digital dragon in Chinese, marks the city's first international "game + AI" competition, further solidifying Shanghai's position at the forefront of the industry.
The event will present 15 awards across six categories, recognizing excellence in game innovation, content design, and music and visual presentation. Beyond the financial rewards, winners will receive enhanced online exposure, access to AI computing resources, and valuable incubation support from venture capitalists at Lighthouse Capital and Eastern Bell Capital.
The judging panel includes Tang Jiajun, deputy secretary-general of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association (CADPA); Jim Wang, chairman of Century Huatong; Wang Jianhua, secretary-general of the Shanghai Online Game Association; and industry veterans from Huawei, Shengqu Games, and leading media and venture capital firms.
"Gaming is an ideal testing ground for AI innovations," said Jim Wang. "This event serves as a crucial bridge, connecting technology developers, enterprises, investment organizations, and users, ultimately accelerating the transition of AI from laboratory research to industrial application."
Shanghai's commitment to becoming a global eSports leader is evident in its robust event calendar. In the first half of 2024, the city hosted 1,902 eSports events, attracting 2.7 million spectators. These events encompassed e-sports competitions, gaming concerts, carnivals, and exhibitions.