Shanghai launches competition to bridge AI and gaming

Shanghai launched the Digiloong GAIC competition this month, aiming to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence in the gaming industry. This initiative, a collaborative effort between Shanghai-listed Century Huatong, government bodies, and venture capital firms, reinforces the city's ambition to become a global eSports hub.



Running from April to August, the Digiloong Cup Global AI and Application Innovation Competition features a 600,000-yuan (US$82,197) prize pool, with winners announced at ChinaJoy 2025 on August 1. Participants can submit entries via the event's website (https://aicht.sjhuatong.com) until June 18.

Digiloong, meaning digital dragon in Chinese, marks the city's first international "game + AI" competition, further solidifying Shanghai's position at the forefront of the industry.