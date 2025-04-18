Diagnostics empowered by digital solutions and AI

Roche Diagnostics has been integrating digital technology to improve healthcare outcomes and restructure laboratories to better influence the future of healthcare.

Artificial intelligence and digital solutions are greatly enhancing diagnostic accuracy, enabling early disease detection and supporting personalized healthcare. Under the “Healthy China 2030” initiative, Roche Diagnostics has been focused on integrating digital technologies to improve healthcare outcomes and making digital tools an effective measure to transform the current laboratories and better influence the future of healthcare. As a critical driver of high-quality hospital development, the construction of smart laboratories has emerged as a new direction for the evolution of laboratory medicine, with digital technologies serving as the core engine for the transformation and upgrading of laboratories. These technologies enable laboratories to meet ISO15189 accreditation requirements and quality management standards. Professor Deng Kun, Director of Laboratory Medicine Center of Third Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, shared the hospital’s experience, stating “As an important cornerstone of hospital establishment, digitization was written into motto since its inception. Guided by ISO15189, we have constructed a digital foundation that has enabled the laboratory to achieve breakthroughs in closed-loop management, intelligent quality control systems, and precise clinical empowerment.”

“Last year, we introduced cobas® connection modules (CCM) laboratory automation solution and digital solutions like AI-powered real-time quality control solution Smart QC and AI serum quality management system,” he says. “Laboratory medicine should adopt a data-driven approach with process upgrade as the core of digital transformation, ultimately achieving value enhancement.” Moritz Hartmann, Global Head of Roche Information Solutions, highlights that “Roche’s Digital Health strategy focuses on enhancing clinical actionability and connecting care throughout the patient journey. This starts from prevention to early diagnosis to making decisions for treatments and then to managing therapy and the disease and also to monitoring the success of the therapy,” he says. “In particular, we believe that with these digital technologies, we have opportunities to detect emerging diseases earlier, which gives a great opportunity for better treatments and better outcomes for patients.”

“At Roche Diagnostics, our goal is to offer integral digital health solutions that connect laboratories, hospitals, clinical settings, and patients at home. These solutions should provide patients with all the essential information they need to make informed decisions. We use technologies like artificial intelligence to process this data and extract meaningful insights for clinical decision-making, as well as for patients with chronic diseases.” “So, for China, we're really pursuing ‘in China for China’ strategy. So that we can really think very closely focused on the needs, and then we’re able to translate these into products that actually are tailored for the Chinese environment,” he says. Richard Yiu, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics China, says, “Starting from 2023, we have been offering digital solutions in the Chinese market to optimize clinical practice, improve lab efficiency, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”