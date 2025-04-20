Horizon Robotics eyes mass production of driving system

Horizon Robotics, a smart driving chip and software provider featured in one-third of smart cars sold in China, has unveiled its Horizon SuperDrive (HSD) urban driving assistance system in Shanghai.

HSD's mass-production will start in September with new vehicles from Chery.



Horizon Robotics' announcement comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Auto Shanghai 2025, opening on Wednesday, where numerous domestic tech and automotive firms are expected to showcase the latest innovations in smart driving and new energy sectors.

Built upon Horizon Robotics' core strength in software and hardware co-optimization, the HSD system is powered by the company's Journey 6 chip platform.

According to Hong Kong-listed Horizon Robotics, with a market capitalization of 72.2 billion yuan (US$10 billion), HSD is designed to simulate human driving behavior, offering a safe, efficient, comfortable, and reliable travel experience.

"Safety, safety, safety – it's top priority," emphasized Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. "We aspire to make the car a trusted smart companion that is truly accessible to all."

Currently, Horizon Robotics' smart driving systems are integrated into vehicles from major automakers, including Chery, Li Auto, and Volkswagen, representing one out of every three smart cars sold in China.

In April, Horizon Robotics also announced a collaboration with Volkswagen to develop advanced driver assistance systems for the German automaker's vehicles sold in China.

This partnership operates through their joint venture in China, Carizon, co-invested by VW's software unit Cariad and Horizon Robotics.