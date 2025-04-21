|   
Biz / Tech

CATL unveils upgraded fast-charging battery, outpaces BYD in range

The second-generation Shenxing battery achieves a remarkable "520- kilometer range after just five minutes of charging", with a full charge extending up to 800 kms.
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

CATL releases the second-generation Shenxing battery, which achieves a remarkable "520-kilometer range after just five minutes of charging".

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), the world's leading vehicle battery supplier, on Monday unveiled its enhanced Shenxing battery, boasting super-fast charging capabilities and a longer driving range than its competitor BYD.

The company also released sodium-ion batteries, noted for improved durability and enhanced safety, particularly in colder climates, along with the innovative Freevoy dual-power battery architecture. These announcements were made on CATL Tech Day, held in Shanghai.

The second-generation Shenxing battery achieves a remarkable "520- kilometer range after just five minutes of charging", with a full charge extending up to 800 kilometers. This surpasses the fast-charging capabilities announced by BYD in March, which claimed to add 400 kilometers of range in a similar five-minute charging.

While this new battery technology promises significant advancements, it won't be immediately available to consumers as charging infrastructure requires upgrades. The initial phase of charging pillar upgrades is expected to take approximately three months, Shanghai Daily learned onsite.

Meanwhile, more related technologies and products focused on charging and energy efficiency are likely to be unveiled by tech giants like Huawei in the coming days during the Auto Shanghai 2025, which kicks off on Wednesday, according to industry sources.

CATL Chairman Robin Zeng, who attended Monday's event, emphasized the company's broader vision, stating that CATL defines itself "not as a battery manufacturer, but as a pioneer of the clean energy system".

Shenzhen-listed CATL saw its stock price rise by 2.62 percent on Monday, closing at 231.36 yuan (US$32.1), pushing its market capitalization to 1.02 trillion yuan. The company has also filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong recently.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yao Minji
﻿
﻿
