Biz / Tech

Huawei Upgrades Autonomous Driving System to L3 for Commercial Rollout in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0
Huawei emphasized tsafety features and design within Qiankun, including intelligent control in adverse weather and challenging road conditions, adding driver inattention scenarios.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0

Huawei Technologies announced in Shanghai on Tuesday the commercial readiness of its upgraded autonomous driving system (ADS), now at Level 3, featuring enhanced safety, parking capabilities, and intelligent driving functionalities. This advancement positions Huawei Qiankun ADS-powered vehicles, from brands like SAIC, GAC, and Audi as more intelligent and competitive against rivals such as Xiaomi and Tesla, both of which have their own ADS systems.

"In 2025, commercial L3 capability will begin to be available. It will not be easy to realize the cross-domain transition from L2 to L3 to ensure high-level safety and stability," stated Jin Yuzhi, CEO of Huawei's Smart Automotive Solution Business unit.

Huawei emphasized the enhanced safety features and design within Qiankun, including intelligent control in adverse weather and challenging road conditions, as well as driver inattention scenarios. The industry's focus on safety has intensified following a recent fatal Xiaomi SU7 crash in Anhui province, claiming three lives.

Huawei's investment in Qiankun research and development exceeded 10 billion yuan (US$1.39 billion) in 2024, supported by a team of 8,000 research staff. More than 22 car models, spanning mid-range and high-end segments, have adopted the system, Huawei announced on Tuesday evening, just ahead of the opening of Auto Shanghai 2025.

Huawei Upgrades Autonomous Driving System to L3 for Commercial Rollout in Shanghai
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Audi has adopted Huawei's system in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yao Minji
Shanghai
Audi
Tesla
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
