'Tech for good, tech for all' -- China's path to global branding

Across diverse sectors, Chinese companies are turning inclusive and self-driven innovation into a common pursuit: building global brands through accessible technology and self-reliant strength.

"Technology should be a public good that is accessible to every individual and affordable for every small business," Wang Jing, general manager of public affairs at Alibaba Group, said on the sidelines of the 2025 World Brand Moganshan Conference.

Held from May 9 to 11 in east China's Zhejiang Province, the conference, themed "Brands Bring Better Future for the World," is aimed at creating a Chinese platform for global cooperation, shared development and mutual benefit.

On April 29, Alibaba unveiled Qwen3, the latest iteration of its open-source large language model family. All Qwen3 models are freely available to developers worldwide, underscoring the company's commitment to inclusive innovation in the AI space.

"As of the end of March, downloads of Qwen models on collaborative AI platform, Hugging Face, had surpassed 200 million, accounting for more than 20 percent of all model downloads," said Wang. "Behind this surge is the rising global influence of China's homegrown technology in the AI landscape."

Even robotic dogs are stepping up, and not just in terms of speed and agility, but in embodying a vision of technology designed to serve all.

At DEEP Robotics, the "AI for All" vision is materializing through four-legged machines. Under its "AI+" initiative, the Hangzhou-based company combines software training systems with massive datasets to enable autonomous learning in quadruped robots.

Enhanced by proprietary algorithms, these robots can now navigate complex environments, adapt to unstructured terrain, and support rescue teams by swiftly entering disaster zones and relaying real-time data for decision-making.

"AI-powered robots can help humans work more safely and efficiently in diverse scenarios — from power facility inspections to emergency response," said Meng Yuan, a media manager at DEEP Robotics. "They're built to take on repetitive and high-risk tasks, and may one day assist with everyday needs in the home."

The company's global footprint now covers Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the Middle East, Europe and North America — with international demand rising. "In Singapore, a local power company is using our robotic dogs to inspect underground utility tunnels, reducing labor costs and boosting urban efficiency," said Meng.

Meanwhile, in Zhejiang's textile industrial heartland, Hangzhou Hangmin Damei Dyeing and Finishing Co., Ltd., a fabric supplier to global fashion brands including Zara, is grappling with rising green trade barriers.

Confronted with a maze of carbon policies and mounting compliance costs tied to carbon tariffs and clean energy transition, the company has joined a new alliance that turns compliance into a competitive advantage.

The "Green Energy To" initiative, led by the Xiaoshan Power Supply Company under the State Grid Corporation of China, in partnership with government agencies, financial institutions and exporters, offers a three-pronged solution — policy guidance, carbon-reduction services, and tailored financial support.

With the alliance's support, Hangmin Damei analyzed carbon footprints across eight production lines, built a digital monitoring platform, and now generates monthly energy-efficiency reports. Equipped with real-time carbon data and smart low-carbon solutions, the company is exporting to the European Union under a new label, namely "Green Energy To" — thus symbolizing China's emerging brand story.

"As global trade undergoes a green transformation, the 'Green Energy To' initiative aims to give Chinese exporters a green passport to navigate mounting carbon-based tariffs," said Lai Hanbin, deputy director of the marketing department at Xiaoshan Power Supply Company. Lai served as a "zero-carbon engineer" for the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou in September 2023.

"I think the time has now come for Chinese people to start to really appreciate their own brands," said Michael Levitt, 2013 Nobel laureate in chemistry and vice chairman of the World Laureates Association. "I believe that Chinese brands will spread to the rest of the world."