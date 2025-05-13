Shanghai, Astana ink deal to drive digital economy integration

Shanghai Data Exchange (SDE) and Astana Data Exchange (ADX) of Kazakhstan have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing the integration of the digital economy between China and Central Asia.

This agreement seeks to promote reliable, cross-border data flows along the Belt and Road Initiative and to support the development of the "Digital Silk Road."

With ADX's increasing significance as the national data-trading hub for Central Asia, combined with the platform and regulatory expertise of the Shanghai Data Exchange, the two entities plan to establish a trusted data-exchange platform for the region.

The two entities will work to standardize technical and compliance requirements while exploring opportunities for equity cooperation.