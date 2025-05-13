Shanghai, Astana ink deal to drive digital economy integration
Shanghai Data Exchange (SDE) and Astana Data Exchange (ADX) of Kazakhstan have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing the integration of the digital economy between China and Central Asia.
This agreement seeks to promote reliable, cross-border data flows along the Belt and Road Initiative and to support the development of the "Digital Silk Road."
With ADX's increasing significance as the national data-trading hub for Central Asia, combined with the platform and regulatory expertise of the Shanghai Data Exchange, the two entities plan to establish a trusted data-exchange platform for the region.
The two entities will work to standardize technical and compliance requirements while exploring opportunities for equity cooperation.
The partnership aims to establish an open, safe and efficient data-circulation ecosystem, thereby enhancing the integration of the digital economies of China and Central Asia.
Kazakhstan serves as a vital partner and an essential node in the Belt and Road Initiative. ADX CEO Sarsen Zhanabekov emphasized the country's active role in regional digital economy cooperation as a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
He noted that the strategic alliance between the two exchanges is expected to strengthen regional digital economy integration and facilitate cross-border data flows.
According to Shanghai Data Exchange General Manager Tang Qifeng, cross-border data migration is a new driver of global economic growth. He stated that the partnership between the two exchanges will foster an open, collaborative, and secure data-circulation ecosystem.
This initiative is designed to enable businesses to capitalize on global digital economic opportunities and advance high-level international digital cooperation, contributing to the development of the "Digital Silk Road."