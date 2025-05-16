Xiaomi set to join the elite custom chip club with XRING O1

Xiaomi Corp is poised to join Apple, Huawei, and Samsung in developing smartphone chips.

The XRING O1, Xiaomi's first in-house System-on-Chip (SoC), will be unveiled later this month, according to a Weibo post by CEO Lei Jun on Thursday night.

For years, Xiaomi has relied on CPUs from US-based Qualcomm and Taiwan-based MediaTek. This strategic shift into in-house chip development, while representing a large investment and task, offers considerable advantages for smartphone manufacturers.

By controlling the research and manufacturing processes, organizations may improve and customize performance, better manage costs, and have control over product release deadlines – key aspects in China's extremely competitive market.