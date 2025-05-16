﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Tech

Xiaomi set to join the elite custom chip club with XRING O1

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:37 UTC+8, 2025-05-16       0
Xiaomi is set to unveil its first in-house System-on-Chip, the XRING O1, marking its entry into the ranks of Apple, Huawei, and Samsung in smartphone chip development.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:37 UTC+8, 2025-05-16       0

Xiaomi Corp is poised to join Apple, Huawei, and Samsung in developing smartphone chips.

The XRING O1, Xiaomi's first in-house System-on-Chip (SoC), will be unveiled later this month, according to a Weibo post by CEO Lei Jun on Thursday night.

For years, Xiaomi has relied on CPUs from US-based Qualcomm and Taiwan-based MediaTek. This strategic shift into in-house chip development, while representing a large investment and task, offers considerable advantages for smartphone manufacturers.

By controlling the research and manufacturing processes, organizations may improve and customize performance, better manage costs, and have control over product release deadlines – key aspects in China's extremely competitive market.

Xiaomi set to join the elite custom chip club with XRING O1
SHINE

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

The move fits Xiaomi's ambitious R&D plan. It announced a 30-billion-yuan (US$4.2 billion) R&D expenditure in 2025. As Lei previously stated, this promise is part of a 105-billion-yuan investment in smartphones, new energy vehicles, AI models, and cross-device systems between 2021 and 2025.

Chinese smartphone producers are striving for in-house chip capabilities, but success is not guaranteed. OPPO shut down Zeku and laid off 3,000 staff in 2023 after discontinuing chip research.

One Chinese smartphone brand with its own processor and OS is Huawei. Xiaomi will become the second Chinese smartphone company to launch a processor.

The announcement lifted Hong Kong-listed Xiaomi shares 1.69 percent to HK$51 (US$6.53) at close on Friday, lifting the company's market cap to HK$1.32 trillion.

Xiaomi ranks third in the worldwide smartphone market behind Apple and Samsung, with a 14 percent market share, according to Counterpoint.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yao Minji
Qualcomm
Samsung
Lei Jun
MediaTek
Apple
Weibo
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     