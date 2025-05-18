City supercharges digital future with 5G-Advanced and AI Leap

Shanghai is upgrading its digital infrastructure covering both 5G and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Shanghai is upgrading its digital infrastructure covering both 5G and artificial intelligence capabilities. City officials announced these advancements during World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, highlighting the deployment of more 5G base stations and the proliferation of AI applications aimed at driving digital transformation within the metropolis.

These upgrades include innovative systems for weather forecasting and metro line management, alongside practical applications such as an AI-powered walking stick designed to assist the elderly, according to local branches of China Mobile and China Unicom. The Shanghai Communications Administration outlined targets, stating that by 2027, the city will have established 120,000 5G base stations and 30,000 cutting-edge 5G-Advanced (5G-A) base stations. This advanced network promises mobile internet speeds up to ten times faster than the current 5G network.

SHINE

Shanghai Mobile, the city's largest carrier by mobile user base, has already constructed more than 60,000 5G base stations and 20,000 5G-A stations, positioning Shanghai as the leading city nationwide in 5G density. Looking ahead, the carrier plans to deploy even faster 10Gbps networks in key areas such as event venues, factories and residential communities. Simultaneously, Shanghai is making strides in AI computing power. By 2027, the city's AI computing capacity is projected to reach 200 Eflops, tripling the current level. Eflops, or Exaflops, represents one quintillion (10^18) floating-point operations per second, a crucial metric for measuring computer performance. Telecommunications giants operating in the city, including China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, are key drivers of local AI infrastructure development. They provide essential computing resources accessible to a diverse range of clients, from research institutions to major players in manufacturing, internet services and finance.

SHINE