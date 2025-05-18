﻿
Biz / Tech

City supercharges digital future with 5G-Advanced and AI Leap

  13:21 UTC+8, 2025-05-18       0
Shanghai is upgrading its digital infrastructure covering both 5G and artificial intelligence capabilities.
Shanghai is upgrading its digital infrastructure covering both 5G and artificial intelligence capabilities.

City officials announced these advancements during World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, highlighting the deployment of more 5G base stations and the proliferation of AI applications aimed at driving digital transformation within the metropolis.

These upgrades include innovative systems for weather forecasting and metro line management, alongside practical applications such as an AI-powered walking stick designed to assist the elderly, according to local branches of China Mobile and China Unicom.

The Shanghai Communications Administration outlined targets, stating that by 2027, the city will have established 120,000 5G base stations and 30,000 cutting-edge 5G-Advanced (5G-A) base stations. This advanced network promises mobile internet speeds up to ten times faster than the current 5G network.

City supercharges digital future with 5G-Advanced and AI Leap
SHINE

China Mobile announced 5G and AI upgrade plans at the telecom day.

Shanghai Mobile, the city's largest carrier by mobile user base, has already constructed more than 60,000 5G base stations and 20,000 5G-A stations, positioning Shanghai as the leading city nationwide in 5G density. Looking ahead, the carrier plans to deploy even faster 10Gbps networks in key areas such as event venues, factories and residential communities.

Simultaneously, Shanghai is making strides in AI computing power. By 2027, the city's AI computing capacity is projected to reach 200 Eflops, tripling the current level. Eflops, or Exaflops, represents one quintillion (10^18) floating-point operations per second, a crucial metric for measuring computer performance.

Telecommunications giants operating in the city, including China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, are key drivers of local AI infrastructure development. They provide essential computing resources accessible to a diverse range of clients, from research institutions to major players in manufacturing, internet services and finance.

City supercharges digital future with 5G-Advanced and AI Leap
SHINE

Carriers announced a batch of AI cooperation with organizations for smart city construction in Shanghai.

During World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, these carriers announced numerous collaborative projects and the formation of alliances dedicated to accelerating the adoption of AI applications across Shanghai.

A notable example is the partnership between Shanghai Unicom and the Shanghai Meteorology Bureau, which resulted in the launch of the nation's first meteorology AI platform. Leveraging AI, this platform has improved the frequency of local weather forecasts from once per hour to every ten minutes.

Furthermore, Shanghai Mobile is utilizing its enhanced 5G-A networks and AI capabilities to help metro operators improve remote management efficiency.

The carrier also showcased an AI-powered walking stick featuring location tracking, online music streaming, broadcast functionalities, and a one-button emergency call feature, supporting phone's SIM card, specifically designed for elderly users.

Shanghai Telecom offers free AI capabilities to small and medium sized enterprises. By June 30, they can enjoy 100-hour AI services and 30 AI applications, free.

"We want to ensure that the technologies shaping our shared digital future serve everyone, everywhere," emphasized ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin in a statement commemorating the day.

This year also marks the 160th anniversary of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).


Source: SHINE   Editor: Yao Minji
﻿
