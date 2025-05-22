﻿
Xiaomi unveils self-developed 3-nanometer mobile chip

Chinese tech firm Xiaomi officially released its first self-developed 3-nanometer mobile chip, Xring O1, in Beijing on Thursday evening.

The chip features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU to provide an improved user experience, Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi, said at the launch event.

Experts say the Xring O1 chip marks a major breakthrough in Xiaomi's chip development and design capabilities.

The chip has entered mass production and been integrated into the company's latest flagship products – the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet.

Xiaomi's research and development for the Xring O1 chip has spanned a decade. Since 2021, the company has invested more than 13 billion yuan (about 1.8 billion US dollars) in the project, involving an R&D team of over 2,500 people.

According to Lei, Xiaomi plans to invest 200 billion yuan in key-technology R&D over the next five years, including operating systems, artificial intelligence, and chips.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
