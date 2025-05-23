AT&S reinforces China commitment amid global challenges

PCBs and IC substrates are critical components for various electronics, including the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) device and smart-glasses market. With a client base that includes major US tech firms like AMD, AT&S serves as an example of a foreign enterprise demonstrating long-term confidence in and unwavering dedication to the Chinese market, even amid the ongoing United States-China tariff disputes.

AT&S, Europe's leading manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated circuit (IC) substrates, is reaffirming its commitment to China. Despite a challenging global market environment, the Austrian company, which operates plants in Shanghai and Chongqing, continues its investment in the region with a batch of tech upgrades.

Zhu Jinping, AT&S Senior Vice President and Chairman of AT&S China, stated that the company will focus on advanced technology upgrades for optical modules, AI, electric vehicles, and green solutions.

"Chinese firms have excelled in these areas over the years. We are very active in upgrading technologies and research, deepening cooperation with our clients here," Zhu added in Shanghai.

In its latest fiscal year, which ended in March, AT&S reported a slight revenue increase to 1.59 billion euros (US$1.79 billion) from 1.55 billion euros. Its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) saw a significant 97 percent jump, rising from 307 million euros to 606 million euros, a figure that includes a one-time income from the sale of a South Korean plant.

Since commencing operations in China in 2008, AT&S has generated 150 local intellectual properties (IPs), contributing to its global total of 800. This solidifies China's role as a crucial research and development hub for the company worldwide, besides hugely-invested manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Chongqing.

Globally, the company's balanced manufacturing capacities across Austria, China, and Malaysia also help mitigate the impact of uncertain geopolitical conditions.